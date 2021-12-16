Steve Barclay MP planted a tree in Wimblington on December 14 as part of the Queen's green canopy initiative. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

A tree has been planted in Wimblington as part of the Queen's green canopy initiative.

The birch tree was planted by Steve Barclay MP, along with residents at the village's memorial playing field on Tuesday (December 14).

The Queen’s green canopy is a UK-wide sustainable tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

“The birch tree, organised by Wimblington Parish Council, is just one of many that will be planted across the constituency as people are invited to ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’,” said Barclay.

“They’ll also be able to learn more about the best ways to plant trees so they survive and flourish.”

Whilst in Wimblington, Barclay had the opportunity to see and try out the new outdoor gym equipment at the memorial playing field.

“Many thanks to Wimblington Parish Council and Burnthouse Farm community benefit fund,” said Barclay.