Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay to celebrate our last day in Europe by 'raising a pint of British beer from my local brewer Elgood's'

PUBLISHED: 11:20 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 27 January 2020

Some months ago MP Steve Barclay hosted a 'pint and politics’ evening at Elgood’s brewery.

Some months ago MP Steve Barclay hosted a 'pint and politics' evening at Elgood's brewery. " And contrary to what is sometimes said about MP's, it shows I can organise a p*** up in a brewery!," he said afterwards.Picture; STEVE BARCLAY/ FACEBOOK

NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary revealed where he'll be on the day Britain exits the EU - quaffing a pint at Elgood's Brewery.

fLASHBACK: To the day some years ago when MP Steve Barclay did a stint as a barman at the Red Lion, Wisbech. Picture':ARCHANTfLASHBACK: To the day some years ago when MP Steve Barclay did a stint as a barman at the Red Lion, Wisbech. Picture':ARCHANT

He revealed his intentions for this Friday (January 31) in an article for the Sunday Express.

Describing it as a "momentous day" he said he would be in his constituency "raising a pint of British beer from my local brewer, Elgood's Brewery. "Exit day doesn't just mark the end of our time in the EU. It marks the start of a new chapter in the history of the UK."

In the Commons last week a new Tory MP Kate Griffiths today used her maiden Commons speech to call for breweries in her constituency to make a special edition Brexit beer. She asked Mr Barclay for support for a "celebratory Brexit beer".

Mr Barclay rsaid on Sunday he will cease to be a minister on Friday.

"This success means that the department I lead will no longer exist on January 31 having fulfilled its mandate."

He compared "finally" getting Brexit done with his love of rugby.

"Securing the withdrawal agreement was the PM's diplomatic equivalent of Jonny Wilkinson's last minute drop goal to win England the 2003 World Cup," he told Express readers.

"We had to lock into the scrum and make the hard yards to get far enough up the field for our key players to make the difference. And at times it felt like we may never get there. But we finally gained a major victory for Britain and for our democracy."

Mr Barclay, on a round of media interviews on Sunday, also gave the strongest hint yet that the Government may go ahead with HS2.

On the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One he said HS2 was the key to economic equality.

'We have a strong commitment to levelling up all parts of the United Kingdom. HS2 is a key part of that — not just from speed but more from a capacity point of view in the line,' he said. 'That is a very clear commitment we have given the North.'

Pushed as to his gut feeling if it would go ahead he said: 'Yes.'

Fresh reports suggest the cost of HS2 is likely to be over £106billion - double the amount first mooted five years. Under-estimating the complexity of the project and risks were referred to by the spending watchdog the National Audit Office.

History of Whittlesey air shelter revealed - but mystery of why an internal glazed door was used remains unsolved

The former air raid shelter in Whittlesey whose history has been recorded prior to it being removed and houses built on the site. Picture; ROSE HOMES

Abandoned Fen property Ely House ‘set for fresh start’ as new owners plan to transform it into family home

Ely House in Wisbech is set to be transformed into a family home thanks to its new owners. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

Mechanic from March aims to bring the family together with garage launch

Jamie Coombs is launching his March Fast fit and Servicing garage on Creek Road. Here are images of the garage before (left) and after the refurbishment. Pictures: JAMIE COOMBS

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

More than 20 towns and villages across East of England to benefit from ‘ultrafast, ultra-reliable and future-proof broadband’

Cambridgeshire is set to receive a �broadband boost� from internet providers Openreach. Picture: Supplied/Openreach

Most Read

