Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay to celebrate our last day in Europe by 'raising a pint of British beer from my local brewer Elgood's'

Some months ago MP Steve Barclay hosted a 'pint and politics' evening at Elgood's brewery. " And contrary to what is sometimes said about MP's, it shows I can organise a p*** up in a brewery!," he said afterwards.Picture; STEVE BARCLAY/ FACEBOOK AdGarry Samuels

NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary revealed where he'll be on the day Britain exits the EU - quaffing a pint at Elgood's Brewery.

fLASHBACK: To the day some years ago when MP Steve Barclay did a stint as a barman at the Red Lion, Wisbech. Picture':ARCHANT fLASHBACK: To the day some years ago when MP Steve Barclay did a stint as a barman at the Red Lion, Wisbech. Picture':ARCHANT

He revealed his intentions for this Friday (January 31) in an article for the Sunday Express.

Describing it as a "momentous day" he said he would be in his constituency "raising a pint of British beer from my local brewer, Elgood's Brewery. "Exit day doesn't just mark the end of our time in the EU. It marks the start of a new chapter in the history of the UK."

In the Commons last week a new Tory MP Kate Griffiths today used her maiden Commons speech to call for breweries in her constituency to make a special edition Brexit beer. She asked Mr Barclay for support for a "celebratory Brexit beer".

Mr Barclay rsaid on Sunday he will cease to be a minister on Friday.

"This success means that the department I lead will no longer exist on January 31 having fulfilled its mandate."

He compared "finally" getting Brexit done with his love of rugby.

"Securing the withdrawal agreement was the PM's diplomatic equivalent of Jonny Wilkinson's last minute drop goal to win England the 2003 World Cup," he told Express readers.

"We had to lock into the scrum and make the hard yards to get far enough up the field for our key players to make the difference. And at times it felt like we may never get there. But we finally gained a major victory for Britain and for our democracy."

Mr Barclay, on a round of media interviews on Sunday, also gave the strongest hint yet that the Government may go ahead with HS2.

On the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One he said HS2 was the key to economic equality.

'We have a strong commitment to levelling up all parts of the United Kingdom. HS2 is a key part of that — not just from speed but more from a capacity point of view in the line,' he said. 'That is a very clear commitment we have given the North.'

Pushed as to his gut feeling if it would go ahead he said: 'Yes.'

Fresh reports suggest the cost of HS2 is likely to be over £106billion - double the amount first mooted five years. Under-estimating the complexity of the project and risks were referred to by the spending watchdog the National Audit Office.