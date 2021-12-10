Steve Barclay MP received his Covid-19 booster jab on December 10 by a vaccinator at Day Lewis Pharmacy in Parson Drove. - Credit: Ian Carter

Steve Barclay MP has joined hundreds of others today (December 10) after receiving his Covid-19 booster jab.

He praised the ‘fantastic team’ at Day Lewis Pharmacy in Parson Drove where he was given his third vaccine.

The booster jab booking system opened to over-40s in England earlier this week.

“When it’s your turn, I encourage you to get the booster jab,” he said.

“It’s vital in protecting yourself, your loved ones and the country.”

If you’ve been double jabbed and fit into the over-40 category, you can now go for your booster jab if it's been three months or more since your second dose.

The latest expansion means another seven million people can book their top-up jab amid continuing concerns over the new Omicron variant.

By the end of January, it’s been said that all adults should be offered their Covid-19 booster jab.

To book or manage a Covid-19 vaccination, visit the NHS website.