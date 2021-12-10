News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

MP praises ‘fantastic team’ after receiving Covid-19 booster jab

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:04 PM December 10, 2021
Updated: 3:06 PM December 10, 2021
Steve Barclay MP received his Covid-19 booster jab on December 10 by a vaccinator at Day Lewis Pharmacy in Parson Drove.

Steve Barclay MP received his Covid-19 booster jab on December 10 by a vaccinator at Day Lewis Pharmacy in Parson Drove. - Credit: Ian Carter

Steve Barclay MP has joined hundreds of others today (December 10) after receiving his Covid-19 booster jab. 

He praised the ‘fantastic team’ at Day Lewis Pharmacy in Parson Drove where he was given his third vaccine. 

The booster jab booking system opened to over-40s in England earlier this week. 

“When it’s your turn, I encourage you to get the booster jab,” he said. 

“It’s vital in protecting yourself, your loved ones and the country.” 

If you’ve been double jabbed and fit into the over-40 category, you can now go for your booster jab if it's been three months or more since your second dose. 

The latest expansion means another seven million people can book their top-up jab amid continuing concerns over the new Omicron variant. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Serial shoplifter challenged by security staff is jailed
  2. 2 New shop bids to bring 'zest for life' for couple
  3. 3 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
  1. 4 Father and son build Lego city in shed during lockdown
  2. 5 Council decision could force couple from their home
  3. 6 Historian's book tells story of ancient town of 'Wella'
  4. 7 Village's stunning Christmas lights display captured on camera
  5. 8 Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show
  6. 9 Couple 'could not be happier' as new village homes are complete
  7. 10 Cheffins report buoyant prices at auction as prices soar above estimates

By the end of January, it’s been said that all adults should be offered their Covid-19 booster jab. 

To book or manage a Covid-19 vaccination, visit the NHS website.

Covid - A Year On
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Police make one arrest in battle against hare coursing

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Athletic vs March Town DEC 7 2021

Non-League Football | Gallery

Whittlesey and March serve up cup thriller ahead of crucial weekend

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge

Cambs Live News

Grandmother paralysed by Covid slowly improving, judge told

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fire rips through home in Bar Hill near Cambridge

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Family escape 'devastating fire' that ripped through home

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon