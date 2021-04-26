Published: 11:07 AM April 26, 2021

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay said he has written to Cambridgeshire County Council, Network Rail and is in touch with local councillors to see how Stonea bridge can be protected from further damage. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

Steve Barclay vowed that more needs to be done to protect one of Britain’s most bashed railway bridges from more damage.

The NE Cambs MP visited Stonea bridge last week after it reopened for the first time since the road was closed over two years ago.

Mr Barclay said there was an incident involving a van at the bridge around two weeks ago and that there has been at least one incident each month since it reopened in February.

“Despite new road markings, signs and bridge reinforcement, the accidents continue,” he said.

Stonea bridge reopened in February with a new protection beam, but MP Steve Barclay said the bridge has already seen an incident involving a van since reopening. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

“I have written to Cambridgeshire County Council and Network Rail and am in touch with the local councillors to see what can be done to try to stop this happening.”

Mr Barclay said he will provide an update on Stonea bridge having received “positive engagement” for further ideas to improve it.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “We need further measures to be introduced to stop vans and taller vehicles from accessing the route. Local residents know all too well the issues it causes.”