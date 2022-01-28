News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Fundraiser launches after village shop hit by ram raiders

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:29 AM January 28, 2022
Updated: 11:40 AM January 28, 2022
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow at Thorney Food Stores

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow visits Thorney Food Stores after the shop was targeted by ram raiders. - Credit: Paul Bristow MP

Over £2,700 has been raised to help repair a village convenience store which was the victim of a ram raid. 

The shopfront of Thorney Food Stores was smashed by ram raiders on January 26, after similar incidents in Walsoken, Yaxley, Chatteris and Cambridge earlier this month. 

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help recover the damage. 

Writing on the page, Paul Caird said: “I hope we can pull together and raise some much-needed funds to help Mo and staff while they get the shop sorted.”  

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow visited the Wisbech Road shop and said he was “disgusted at the damage. 

“This is the fourth time this shop has been hit.” 

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow outside Thorney Food Stores

MP Paul Bristow said he was "disgusted by the damage" caused at Thorney Food Stores after an attempted break-in. - Credit: Paul Bristow MP

Mr Bristow backed more measures to protect the shop from possible damage in future, including more bollards, which will also be discussed by Thorney Parish Council. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.05am to reports of an attempted break-in at a shop in Wisbech Road, Thorney. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Second river crash in a week as driver escapes injury
  2. 2 A47 near Wisbech set to close for seven weekends due to roadworks
  3. 3 Father and son accused of man's murder set to stand trial this summer
  1. 4 New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week
  2. 5 Jail for suspected hare courser who forced cars off road during police pursuit
  3. 6 Man set to stand trial accused of teen daughter's murder
  4. 7 Farmer wins appeal to convert derelict barn into a house
  5. 8 Council to spend a penny or two from £8.4m 'pot' on new loos
  6. 9 Two suffer serious injuries after A10 crash
  7. 10 Father accused of baby murder blamed car seat for bruise

“On attendance, police found the suspects had left the scene but nothing had been taken.” 

Anyone with more details is urged to contact police via their web chat or call 101, quoting incident 53 of January 26. 

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/33TnLF9

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Fenland News
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CCTV shows the youngsters smashing glasses at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey.

Cambs Live News

Glasses smashed and beer poured on pub floor after alcohol refusal

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Man in 50s dies after medical incident in Ten Mile Bank, Downham Market, west Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Car crashes into Sixteen Foot Bank off B1098 Stonea

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two escape unhurt after car plunges into river

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fenland Council Cabinet agreed to dispose of 15 lots of surplus assets

Fenland District Council

Roll up, roll up, for the Fenland Council mini ‘sale of the century’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon