Peterborough MP Paul Bristow visits Thorney Food Stores after the shop was targeted by ram raiders. - Credit: Paul Bristow MP

Over £2,700 has been raised to help repair a village convenience store which was the victim of a ram raid.

The shopfront of Thorney Food Stores was smashed by ram raiders on January 26, after similar incidents in Walsoken, Yaxley, Chatteris and Cambridge earlier this month.

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help recover the damage.

Writing on the page, Paul Caird said: “I hope we can pull together and raise some much-needed funds to help Mo and staff while they get the shop sorted.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow visited the Wisbech Road shop and said he was “disgusted at the damage.

“This is the fourth time this shop has been hit.”

Mr Bristow backed more measures to protect the shop from possible damage in future, including more bollards, which will also be discussed by Thorney Parish Council.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.05am to reports of an attempted break-in at a shop in Wisbech Road, Thorney.

“On attendance, police found the suspects had left the scene but nothing had been taken.”

Anyone with more details is urged to contact police via their web chat or call 101, quoting incident 53 of January 26.

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/33TnLF9.