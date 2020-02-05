'Legendary and much-loved' Maurice Short aka 'Mr Manea' has died aged 93
PUBLISHED: 16:52 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 06 February 2020
Family/Archives
Maurice Short, who was dubbed "Manea's unsung hero", has died aged 93, his family have announced.
Well known locally for his work and volunteering with Manea football club as a groundsman, Mr Short passed away on Wednesday, February 5.
Mr Short's nephew, Stephen, shared photographs and memories of his uncle's long life on a local Facebook group, attracting more than 100 comments.
Stephen said: "Not a normal post for our Manea Memories page but I thought the news was important to our village of Manea.
"It is with a heavy heart and much sadness, that I report to all our family friends and past and present inhabitants of Manea, that early this morning the legendary and much loved Manea's un-sung hero Mr Maurice Short passed away 93 years young.
"Maurice will be remembered for many, many things, for many many years. R.I.P Uncle Maurice. February 25 1926 to February 5 2020."
One friend said: "Condolences to all the family. The word legend is not really big enough to describe this great man who supported all of us through our footballing careers.
"The first man at every game and last to leave. He will be sadly missed. RIP Maurice!"
Another added: "A very charming and helpful man. He could tell you most things about Manea.
"Our thoughts are with all his family and may he rest in peace. A young man who will be sorely missed by many."
