Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 16:28 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 20 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Mr. Shifters East Anglia Ltd of 118 High Road, Newton-in-the-Isle, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 5ET is applying for a licence to use 118 High Road Newton-in-the-Isle, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 5ET as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

