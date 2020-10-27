‘State of that road’: Large lorry leaves ‘seriously muddy’ back road in Fens

A large lorry left Gull Bank in Guyhirn on Tuesday, October 27.

A large lorry left a “seriously muddy” Fenland back road, causing long delays for motorists near Guyhirn and Wisbech St Mary.

The white artic lorry and green trailer left Gull Bank at Guyhirn at around 10.30am on Tuesday, October 27 and came to a stop in a ditch.

A photograph from the scene, sent in by one of our readers, shows the road, which is used by local farmers, covered in mud.

One resident said: “The roads are bad but it’s that time of year, people should also slow down and drive to the conditions of the road.

“Had the lorry of been going a bit slower he probably wouldn’t have left the road.”

Another said: That’s disgusting to allow a public road to get in to that state, it’s about time the police kicked some ar*e.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at just after 10.30am to reports of single-vehicle collision on Murrow Bank.

“A lorry had come off the road into a ditch.

“Officers attended and assisted with road closures and traffic control while the vehicle was recovered.

“No injuries were caused and the road was re-opened by 1.20pm.”