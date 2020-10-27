Advanced search

‘State of that road’: Large lorry leaves ‘seriously muddy’ back road in Fens

PUBLISHED: 16:54 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 27 October 2020

A large lorry left Gull Bank in Guyhirn on Tuesday, October 27. Picture: Bethany Moat

A large lorry left Gull Bank in Guyhirn on Tuesday, October 27. Picture: Bethany Moat

Archant

A large lorry left a “seriously muddy” Fenland back road, causing long delays for motorists near Guyhirn and Wisbech St Mary.

The white artic lorry and green trailer left Gull Bank at Guyhirn at around 10.30am on Tuesday, October 27 and came to a stop in a ditch.

A photograph from the scene, sent in by one of our readers, shows the road, which is used by local farmers, covered in mud.

One resident said: “The roads are bad but it’s that time of year, people should also slow down and drive to the conditions of the road.

You may also want to watch:

“Had the lorry of been going a bit slower he probably wouldn’t have left the road.”

Another said: That’s disgusting to allow a public road to get in to that state, it’s about time the police kicked some ar*e.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at just after 10.30am to reports of single-vehicle collision on Murrow Bank.

“A lorry had come off the road into a ditch.

“Officers attended and assisted with road closures and traffic control while the vehicle was recovered.

“No injuries were caused and the road was re-opened by 1.20pm.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘State of that road’: Large lorry leaves ‘seriously muddy’ back road in Fens

A large lorry left Gull Bank in Guyhirn on Tuesday, October 27. Picture: Bethany Moat

Only those ‘who pay local taxes’ entitled to sign petition in support of outdoor centre, says council chair

Aerial photo of Mepal Outdoor Centre. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Shop Local: Stalwart of March shopping scene bids to keep it in the family during Covid-19 pandemic

Kelly Anderson (left) and Justine Westbrook, who have worked at Stotts Fish Restaurant for nearly 10 and 15 years respectively. Picture: IAN CARTER

LETTER: Petition calls on council to provide free school meals during half term

James Bull (Labour) has launched a petition calling on Cambridgeshire County Council to provide free school meals over the school holidays.

Police arrest two in raid on suspected vehicle ‘chop shop’

Police arrested two men and seized four stolen vehicles from a property in Upwell Picture: Ian Burt