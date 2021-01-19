News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ever get that sinking feeling?

John Elworthy

Published: 11:49 AM January 19, 2021   
Mud, glorious mud - unless of course you're stuck in it

Mud, glorious mud - unless of course you're stuck in it

Unlikely the frustrated driver of this tractor will be playing the children’s tune ‘Mud, mud, glorious mud’ anytime soon. 

Even though, as the song goes, there’s nothing quite like it for cooling the blood, in this instance its more inclined to make the blood boil. 

Tractor and Plough appear stuck in waterlogged field upto the wheel arches.. Upwell, March Tuesday

Tractor and Plough appear stuck in waterlogged field upto the wheel arches.. Upwell, March Tuesday 19 January 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

The tractor stuck in mind was photographed this morning off the Upwell Road in March and on his phone calling for assistance.  

The rest of the verse of the popular song enjoins people to “follow me, follow, down to the hollow, and there let us wallow in glorious mud”. 

Tractor and Plough appear stuck in waterlogged field upto the wheel arches.. Upwell, MarchTuesday

- Credit: © Terry Harris.

But maybe not when all you want to do is get back to work.  

And in your Valtra tractor.  

Tractor and Plough appear stuck in waterlogged field upto the wheel arches.. Upwell, March Tuesday

- Credit: © Terry Harris

Tractor and Plough appear stuck in waterlogged field upto the wheel arches.. Upwell, March Tuesday

- Credit: © Terry Harris

The company’s slogan, ironically, is ‘get the job done. Get a Valtra’. 








