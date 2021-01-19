Ever get that sinking feeling?
Published: 11:49 AM January 19, 2021
- Credit: Terry Harris
Unlikely the frustrated driver of this tractor will be playing the children’s tune ‘Mud, mud, glorious mud’ anytime soon.
Even though, as the song goes, there’s nothing quite like it for cooling the blood, in this instance its more inclined to make the blood boil.
The tractor stuck in mind was photographed this morning off the Upwell Road in March and on his phone calling for assistance.
The rest of the verse of the popular song enjoins people to “follow me, follow, down to the hollow, and there let us wallow in glorious mud”.
But maybe not when all you want to do is get back to work.
You may also want to watch:
And in your Valtra tractor.
The company’s slogan, ironically, is ‘get the job done. Get a Valtra’.
Most Read
- 1 High life ends for Bentley owning drug dealer
- 2 Owner's desperate plea - and £500 reward - to find missing dog
- 3 Transgender rapist - with anatomy of a man- jailed for 15 years
- 4 'Bed-bound, my body felt exasperated' - reporter shares battle with Covid-19
- 5 County cops issue more than 60 Covid fines since beginning of 2021
- 6 MP visits hospital about to become centre of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
- 7 Coroner records Wisbech teenager’s death as suicide
- 8 Overgrown ditch ‘hasn’t been maintained for at least eight years’
- 9 Dad of two killed on Fen road
- 10 Letter: March Summer Festival cancelled for second year
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus