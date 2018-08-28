Advanced search

Islamic scholar Muhammad Manwar Ali to give talk at Babylon Gallery in Ely on behalf of Amnesty International

PUBLISHED: 10:26 11 January 2019

The new series of Amnesty Talks offered by the Ely city group of Amnesty International begins on Wednesday January 23 with a talk by Muhammad Manwar Ali. Picture: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL.

Archant

An Islamic scholar will give a talk at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Wednesday January 23.

Muhammad Manwar Ali, who is one of the few Islamic scholars in the UK who has been directly involved in jihad, has been booked for the first of the Ely city group of Amnesty International’s new Amnesty Talks series.

His talk is titled ‘Muslim terrorist offenders in prison and the de-radicalisation process’.

In the 1980s and 90s, he recruited, fundraised and took part in armed struggles in Afghanistan, Kashmir and Burma. Today, he believes there are no circumstances in which violent jihad is permissible.

Muhammad draws upon his experience as a specialist interventions provider for the Office of Security and Counter Terrorism, working with people at risk of radicalisation and those convicted of terrorism.

The talk begins at 7pm. Talks and refreshments are free, but donations to support the work of Amnesty International are welcome.

