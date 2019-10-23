Woman suffers 'minor injuries' following four-car rush hour pile-up on A605 in Whittlesey

A woman was injured following a multi-car crash on the A605 in Whittlesey during rush hour traffic.

It was commuter chaos in the Fenland town on Tuesday evening (October 22) after four cars collided on the main stretch of road.

Police were forced to shut the road for two hours while recovery took place - forcing drivers to take the North Bank route which, just days ago, was also closed.

One commuter who was travelling home by bus said it took her an hour to get home from Peterborough after so many services were cancelled due to the smash.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 4.10pm to reports of a collision involving four cars on the A605 at Whittlesey.

"Emergency services attended the scene and one woman suffered minor injuries.

"The vehicles were recovered and the road was reopened at about 6.15pm.

If the incident had occurred just days before, drivers would be forced on an even longer round trip after North Bank was flooded and closed by police.