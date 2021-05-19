Breaking

Published: 12:37 AM May 19, 2021

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson (left) and MP Steve Barclay reveal details of an £8.44m award to help transform March post Covid-19. The middle drawing is an illustration of proposed changes to the market place. - Credit: Archant

March has hit an £8.44m Lotto size jackpot to transform parts of the town, including Broad Street, the market place and riverside.

It will also allow for increased pedestrianisation, a reduction in traffic, and a transformation of the Acre Road area bringing old buildings back into use.

The inflow of cash was confirmed today by MP Steve Barclay and newly elected Mayor Dr Nik Johnson.

Bulk of the cash - £6.44m - is coming from the Government’s Future High Street funds with a further £2m from the Combined Authority, now headed by Labour mayor Dr Johnson.

“I want to see us working like this a lot more during my time as mayor and I can’t wait to see March bringing its plans to reality,” said Dr Johnson.

Mr Barclay said: “This investment will be a huge boost for March at a time when it is sorely needed.”

March is one of 57 schemes given Government approval today to help transform 72 high streets at a cost of over £830 million to help with Covid-19 recovery.

Mr Barclay said: “Town centres should be vibrant places to live, work and shop.

“The pandemic has dealt a harsh blow to retailers and those in the hospitality sector whose businesses thrive on a town centre that is the heart and soul of our community.

“This sum of money is a once in a generation opportunity to bring positive change and I’m delighted that it has been confirmed and planning to deliver these projects can start in earnest.”

The funding was allocated in principle in December 2020 and Fenland District Council has been working with Government ministers to finalise the deal.

He said: “This is the icing on the cake of a number of funding and improvement announcements across the entire constituency during the last year.”

Dr Johnson said: “High streets should be the busy, sociable heart of a market town, a place where we linger, shop, grab a coffee, and have a laugh with our neighbours.

“Every day should feel like market day. This injection of cash into March is a healthy example of how co-operation can bring communities new life.”

He said Fenland District Council, the Combined Authority and the Government all listened to what March residents had to say “and then got on and invested in their greener, people-friendly vision of their town”.

March Town Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and the Middle Level Commissioners took a year shaping and preparing the funding bid.