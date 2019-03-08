Advanced search

Mum pays heartfelt tribute to young 'beloved son' Thomas Chesser who died after crashing his motorbike in Benwick

PUBLISHED: 12:19 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 26 September 2019

Thomas Chesser (pictured) died in August this year after his Suzuki motorbike crashed into a tree in Benwick. Picture: Supplied/Family

The mother of a Fenland teenager who lost his life in a motorbike crash earlier this year has issued a heartfelt tribute.

Thomas Chesser, aged just 17, died after his blue Suzuki motorbike left Ibbersons Drove in Benwick before crashing into a tree on Wednesday, August 14.

The crash happened at around 4.45pm and despite urgent help from Magpas Air Ambulance, the Benwick teen was sadly left with fatal injuries at the scene.

His mum, Rachel, has now released a statement highlighting all of the family's wonderful memories they made together.

Rachel said: "Beloved son, grandson, nephew and cousin and much loved and very dear friend to so many.

"Tom's death has left a hole in our hearts and we are all devastated by the loss of him.

"Life for us will never be the same but we are grateful for the short time we had together and the memories that we made together.

"He had so many adventures planned, so many concerts and so many cars he wanted to buy when he started his apprenticeship with Peter Brotherhood.

"He had an endless amount of energy, a love of music, life and a smile that could light up a room.

"He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and would always go out of his way to help people.

"We always knew Tom was a kind, caring and thoughtful young man but it wasn't until this terrible accident that we found out just how many people's lives he had touched in different ways, from kind gestures of help, to being a good listener and helping friends that were struggling mentally.

"We have received so many messages from people on how lovely he was and how he would check up on friends and always make sure they got home safe when they had been out.

"At college he had built great relationships with the staff and the students and could always turn a frown into a smile.

"When he got his apprenticeship with Peter Brotherhood life couldn't have got any better: a great company and a great future lay ahead with lots of opportunities to progress.

"It's fair to say that Tom has left a footprint on everyone's heart and he will be remembered forever by everyone who had the pleasure to know him and spend time with him.

"Taken too soon and loved always."

Officers continue to appeal for information in relation to the collision and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Harridge or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

