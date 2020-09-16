Police detain man and woman on suspicion of murdering father of five from Cambridgeshire

A man and a woman were arrested today (Wednesday) on suspicion of murdering a father of five from Cambridgeshire.

The man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder, two counts of attempted murder and having class A drugs with intent to supply.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder, having class A drugs with intent to supply, and having class B drugs with intent to supply.

Both are still in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

The attempted murder offences relate to an incident on October 5 last year, in which a car was allegedly driven at two people causing one of them serious injuries.

Robert Duquemin, 53, died at Ringwood Close, Bury, near Ramsey, on October 10.

Five days earlier police had been involved in an alleged assault on Mr Duquemin at his home in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon.

Police said that Mr Duquemin was a father of five whose family had been left “devastated by his loss”.