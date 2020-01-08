Man charged over murder in Peterborough

Murder investigation underway at Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on Sunday January 5. Picture: TERRY HARRIS © Terry Harris

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Peterborough.

Nicolae Budurus, 39, of Lincoln Road, has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Audrius Lapinkskas from Watergall in Bretton.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today.

Audrius died in hospital on Sunday evening shortly after being injured and collapsing in an incident in Lincoln Road, at the junction with Northfield Road.

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday (January 7) at Addenbrooke's Hospital concluded Mr Lapinkskas died as a result of being assaulted.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

A police cordon was immediately put up on Lincoln Road between the Searjeant Street/Stone Lane and Harris Street junctions, and it remained in place until around 3pm on Monday.

