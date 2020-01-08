Advanced search

Man charged over murder in Peterborough

08 January, 2020 - 10:44
Murder investigation underway at Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on Sunday January 5. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Murder investigation underway at Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on Sunday January 5. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

© Terry Harris

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Peterborough.

Nicolae Budurus, 39, of Lincoln Road, has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Audrius Lapinkskas from Watergall in Bretton.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today.

Audrius died in hospital on Sunday evening shortly after being injured and collapsing in an incident in Lincoln Road, at the junction with Northfield Road.

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday (January 7) at Addenbrooke's Hospital concluded Mr Lapinkskas died as a result of being assaulted.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

A police cordon was immediately put up on Lincoln Road between the Searjeant Street/Stone Lane and Harris Street junctions, and it remained in place until around 3pm on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals brutal murder of Cambridgeshire drug dealer – and how killers tried to blame each other

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Man charged over murder in Peterborough

Murder investigation underway at Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on Sunday January 5. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists