Murder probe in Cambridgeshire village
A house remains taped off after a suspicious death which police are describing as a murder investigation.
Police swarmed round the property earlier and warned off neighbours trying to find out what was happening.
The sealed-off house is in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, and this afternoon police remain at the scene.
A police spokesman said: “Police are currently at the scene of a suspicious death at a property in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington.
“The force control room was called by the ambulance service at about 12.10pm today (April 29) following the discovery of a man with injuries. He was declared dead shortly afterwards.
“A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.
“Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death at this time and it is being treated as an isolated incident.
“A police cordon has been put up at the property and investigations are being carried out at the scene.”
Earlier Magpas air ambulance landed nearby and stayed for 20 minutes.
One resident believes the incident is family related which is why the police presence from earlier has been scaled back.
Another nearby resident says they could see armed police from their window. When they walked out, they were ushered back by police.