Two arrested by Cambridgeshire police on suspicion of murder

PUBLISHED: 15:07 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 13 June 2020

Police investigating a murder in Peterborough have made three further arrests.Police were called at 9.42am yesterday (12 June) to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old is one of two men arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said the teenager and a 30-year-old are being questioned at Thorpe Wood police station, Peterborough.

A police spokesman said: “A 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Peterborough, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“A 45-year-old woman from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“All have been taken into custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”

The spokesman said that a 37-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released with no further action taken.

Police were called at 9.42am yesterday (12 June) to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough.

A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Detectives are treating the death as an isolated incident,” said the police spokesman.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 100 of June 12 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Two arrested by Cambridgeshire police on suspicion of murder

