Police charge youth, 19, with murder- he will appear in court at Peterborough tomorrow

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS Archant

Police tonight charged 19-year-old Leam Smith with the murder of a man, 27, in Peterborough on Friday.

Smith of Branston Rise, Dogsthorpe, is due to appear at Peterborough magistrates’ court virtually tomorrow (15 June).

He is accused of the murder of a man whose body was found in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough.

A 30-year-old man, from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday has been released on conditional bail while a 45-year-old woman, from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action taken.

Police were called at 9.42am yesterday (12 June) to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough.

A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Detectives are treating the death as an isolated incident,” said the police spokesman.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 100 of June 12 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The identity of the murdered victim is expected to be released on Monday.

