Advanced search

Breaking

Police charge youth, 19, with murder- he will appear in court at Peterborough tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 20:56 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:56 14 June 2020

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Archant

Police tonight charged 19-year-old Leam Smith with the murder of a man, 27, in Peterborough on Friday.

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRISPolice were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Smith of Branston Rise, Dogsthorpe, is due to appear at Peterborough magistrates’ court virtually tomorrow (15 June).

He is accused of the murder of a man whose body was found in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough.

A 30-year-old man, from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday has been released on conditional bail while a 45-year-old woman, from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action taken.

Police were called at 9.42am yesterday (12 June) to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough.

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRISPolice were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Detectives are treating the death as an isolated incident,” said the police spokesman.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 100 of June 12 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRISPolice were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

The identity of the murdered victim is expected to be released on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police charge youth, 19, with murder- he will appear in court at Peterborough tomorrow

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

County council uses emergency powers to make use of Government cash to make life safer for cyclists and pedestrians in post-lockdown Cambridgeshire

Making life easier for cyclists is part of a new initiative by Cambridgeshire County Council. New measures are being introduced using emergency powers to use an allocation of Government funding. Picture; Camcycle/Lucinda Price Photography

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

Students to return to Neale Wade and Cromwell College - some of them at least, for some of the time with teaching ‘bubbles’ part of the Covid routine

CEO Stephen Chamberlain of Active Learning Trust explains schools re-opening at Neale Wade (left) and Cromwell College. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Under achievement’ ‘aggressive competition’ and now coronavirus blamed for drop in income from £38m county council’s student housing investment

Cambridgeshire County Council bought the 251 bed Brunswick House on Newmarket Road, Cambridge, for £38 million. The complex comprises luxurious student accommodation and the council said at the time it would make a good return on its investment.
Drive 24