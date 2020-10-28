Shop Local: Handyman Wayne ready to help at one of March’s remaining music shops

Wayne Seims (pictured), who has been running WMS Music for 12 years, said without the repair services he offers, the business may have had to close down. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

If you’re looking for instant repairs for your musical equipment in March, Wayne Seims will be more than happy to help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keyboards, pianos and guitar picks are just some of the items you can expect to see at WMS Music on Dartford Road, but it’s not just these that are being offered.

“My unique selling point is my servicing and repairs because whatever I sell, I repair,” Wayne said.

“For example, if your keyboard or piano had a problem, you won’t have to wait three months to get it repaired.

“If something goes wrong, they can come to me and I repair it straight away.”

Wayne Seims (pictured), who has been running WMS Music for 12 years, said without the repair services he offers, the business may have had to close down. Picture: IAN CARTER Wayne Seims (pictured), who has been running WMS Music for 12 years, said without the repair services he offers, the business may have had to close down. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wayne, from Outwell, was running a similar store in Hunstanton before moving to his current shop in Fenland which he has run for 12 years, one of the only music-based shops remaining in the town.

Having closed for three months due to the coronavirus lockdown, Wayne has felt the impact of no trade coupled with the rise of online shopping. However, there is one thing that is keeping music lovers coming through the door.

“What I have notices is a downturn in the smaller pieces that we sell,” Wayne said.

“We know why because of the internet and I cannot knock it. That is the way shopping is going.

Wayne Seims, who has been running WMS Music for 12 years, said without the repair services he offers, the business may have had to close down. Picture: IAN CARTER Wayne Seims, who has been running WMS Music for 12 years, said without the repair services he offers, the business may have had to close down. Picture: IAN CARTER

“I do the repairs in my workshop. I sell the likes of pianos, the odd organ, stringed guitars and guitar picks. What I can’t do on the internet is I can’t plug it.

“If I had not offered those services, the shop would not pay for itself. I think people will come and say some things are £20-30 dearer than online, but if you do buy it, I can sort it out for you.”

It’s the personal interaction that Wayne, who is also an engineer for electronics giant Casio, has benefitted from during his career, something that perhaps cannot be replaced online.

Adapting to current trends has been key for Wayne, such as stopping the sale of CDs, but he hopes the essence of keeping customers happy will ensure he remains a part of the high street.

Wayne Seims, who has been running WMS Music for 12 years, said without the repair services he offers, the business may have had to close down. Picture: IAN CARTER Wayne Seims, who has been running WMS Music for 12 years, said without the repair services he offers, the business may have had to close down. Picture: IAN CARTER

“I think the prices here are fair and my customers are happy,” he said.

“I know a lot of them personally and it works, and particularly the older generation, they like meeting face to face.”

Visit WMS Music on 4A Dartford Road or call 01354 661723.

Wayne Seims, who has been running WMS Music for 12 years, said without the repair services he offers, the business may have had to close down. Picture: IAN CARTER Wayne Seims, who has been running WMS Music for 12 years, said without the repair services he offers, the business may have had to close down. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch: