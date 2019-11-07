Advanced search

My First General Election: 'I have absolutely no idea why we're having this election in December' - Harry Rutter

07 November, 2019 - 16:00
Harry Rutter (pictured) is covering his first general election in the Fens. Here he begins his journey. Picture: Supplied/Archant

Harry Rutter (pictured) is covering his first general election in the Fens. Here he begins his journey.

I think I speak for most millennials who live in the Fens when I say I have absolutely no idea why we're having this general election in December.

When I think of politics, I'm not filled with joy or hope for the country I'll be living in for the next (hopefully) 70 years and am generally left quite confused.

I did visit a polling station in 2017 (there's photographic evidence of me doing just that at the FE Centre in Station Road, March) but I honestly don't remember who I voted for, let alone my reasons why.

This all comes down to communication, communication from the people who count on our vote to keep them in the system.

I believe there needs to be stronger communication from the candidates, more engagement. Show us all why you should get the vote, don't just say it on a leaflet.

This is my second year in journalism but my first general election to cover so I'm slightly nervous but excited to get stuck in.

I think it's hard to say, at this stage, who I will be voting for and I think that is the general opinion of many of my contemporaries not only those in the Fens but in the whole of the UK.

Although I don't know who I will be voting for, I do know it is very important that everyone that can does. After all, it is our future and could really affect us.

The general election is pretty much right around the corner so I have a lot to fit in before the big night where, might I add, I will be working until the early hours to report on the outcome.

In coming weeks, and if everything goes to plan, I aim to join the candidates on their election trail and speak to you, the constituents, on your door steps.

I will follow the candidates through the entire process, from the trails until election count night on December 12 at The Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech.

By the end of the process I hope to have learned everything I need to know in order to make the right decision when it comes to my vote.

It really is a clean slate as I have absolutely no background in politics and, right now, have no idea what is going on in the Fenland political scene.

Join me as I cover my first general election.

If you are around my age (20-somethings) and want to talk about the general election, or just send me your views and thoughts. Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

