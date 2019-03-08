Advanced search

Police cordon extended as mystery deepens over 'hazardous substance' found at a house in March - here's what we know so far

PUBLISHED: 20:19 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 02 May 2019

A police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

A police cordon has been extended in a March street where a ‘hazardous substance’ is reported to have been discovered earlier tonight.

All three Cambridgeshire emergency services have been at the property in Bittern Way, March, since the incident began three hours ago.

In the past few minutes specialist equipment has arrived at the house and is being ferried into the house.

Our reporter/photographer at the scene, Harry Rutter, was cautioned against taking photos of what was inside the van.

“You don't want to know,” a police officer told him.

What appears to be an emergency field hospital has been set up and an extra fire crew has arrived to join others.

Numerous ambulances litter the street and residents have been reminded to remain indoors until the emergency passes.

“We would ask residents in the area to remain inside with their doors and windows closed at this time,” said a police spokesman.

Dozens of firefighters and police officers are patrolling the area – firefighters are ready and waiting outside the property. Their fire appliance can be seen lodged near the front door.

Our reporter says the large number of police and emergency workers appear calm and collected as they await developments.

Asked if he could indicate what's happening, one police officer replied 'it's above my pay grade to say anything”.

Cambridgeshire Police has declined to say anything further than that they were “called at around 4.45pm to reports of a hazardous substance at a property in Bittern Way, March.”

However one officer at the scene did remark that the scale of the operation was “a precaution” but he declined to reveal anything of what might have been found at the house.

“Hopefully they can do what they need to do and we can all go home,” he said.

He added that in his many years with Cambridgeshire Police he had “never seen so many emergency vehicles at one incident as this”.

Shortly before 8pm another NHS ambulance arrived along with the additional fire crew,

A fire service spokesman said their officers were working alongside Cambridgeshire Police and the East of England Service NHS Trust.

