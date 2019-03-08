Could you do it? Contestants from Fenland and Cambridgeshire wanted for new 2020 series of Naked Attraction on Channel 4

Contestants from Cambridgeshire and the Fens are wanted for the new series of Naked Attraction on Channel 4. Picture: Rachel Joseph / CHANNEL 4 Rachel Joseph / CHANNEL 4

Casting directors from Channel 4's hit TV show, Naked Attraction, are on the hunt for singles from the Fens.

Could you bare all on national television in a hope to find love? If so, casters would like to hear from you for filming in 2020.

Naked Attraction sees six stripped-down singletons placed in front of a 'picker' who will choose their ideal partner based purely off what they can see.

The picker will whittle down the group of six potential suitors, who are stood naked in a pod, one body part at a time, based on what they find least attractive.

Hosted by TV presenter Anna Richardson, the show will then follow the final paired up naked couple as they go on their first date.

Anna said: "Naked Attraction is such an important series. It's not just about being naked, it's about acceptance, individuality and confidence.

"It's brave and it's out there, and I see that as a very positive thing."

Lucy Leveugle, Channel 4 commissioning editor said, "In an increasingly filtered world, this show is ever more relevant and I look forward to seeing a new generation of people looking for love and whose bodies tell a story."

Who can apply? Here are the terms and conditions:

- That you are aged 18 years or over on the date of submitting your application and a British National and/or have the right to reside in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.

- You acknowledge that there will be carrying out background checks, including criminal record background checks, on all contributors. If you have anything in your past or you become involved in any criminal and/or civil proceedings or other conduct that may attract negative press or publicity at any time after submitting this application, you will make us aware of it immediately.

- If you are shortlisted, you agree to undergo a psychological assessment by an independent psychologist.

A full list of terms and conditions are available on the application form.

If this takes your fancy and you'd like to apply to be on the show, visit: lambert.etribez.com/ag/lambert/nakedattraction6/welcome.html