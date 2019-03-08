National Citizen Service in March aim to unite the community at debut fun day
PUBLISHED: 17:22 14 August 2019
Archant
The National Citizen Service (NCS) in March is holding a charity fun day next week as a way of "getting the community together".
In what is the first event of its kind, planning began on Monday with all proceeds going towards amputee charity Steel Bones and Cleft, which aims to improve cleft care in the UK and overseas.
Volunteers from March and former NCS members will be helping on a day that hopes to make a lasting impact.
Alice Wareing, from NCS in March, said: "It's more about raising awareness than fundraising.
"Some of the events are aimed at getting the community to come together and socialising.
"If it went well, we will do it again, but it depends how well everything goes."
Different shops and restaurants in the town have already played their part for the cause, including a meal and drinks for two from Wetherspoons, make-up from Boots and a hamper from Heron Foods.
A raffle will also be held on the fun day.
The event takes place at the Elm Road Sports Field in March on Tuesday, August 20 between 9am-3pm, with litter-picking and a mini fun day at West End Park also staged for next Monday and Friday.