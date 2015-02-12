Nationalised energy industry would end problems with Economy 7
Richard Welford points out the problems with Economy 7, which is supposed to provide cheap electricity at night (Postbag, January 30).
Whilst Eastern Electricity wasn’t perfect, we didn’t have the problems caused by privatisation with its six big cartel members.
More than 70 per cent of people want the energy industry re-nationalised, including 78 per cent of UKIP voters.
Nationalised energy companies should be put under democratic workers’ control and management, with compensation paid to shareholders only on the basis of proven need.
Members of the boards of these companies should be regularly elected, subject to recall, and paid no more than the average wage of a skilled worker.
You may also want to watch:
These boards should be made up of one-third appointed by the government; one-third elected from the workforce; and one-third elected from consumers and small businesses.
A nationalised energy industry would put an end to the problems with Economy 7 as outlined in Mr Welford’s letter.
Most Read
- 1 Councils raise concerns over A142 congestion as AD plant extension is considered
- 2 Dog stolen from van in Wisbech
- 3 Council agrees £518,000 for major improvement works to ‘dilapidated’ buildings
- 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
- 5 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
- 6 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
- 7 Councillor blames ‘hateful people’ for his decision to quit as chairman
- 8 Campaigners disappointment as anti-incinerator banners are taken down
- 9 We set out the challenge - and the results are in for our Unsung Hero of the Year
- 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water
JOHN SMITHEE
Member, Unite the Union
Wisbech
Via e-mail