Nationalised energy industry would end problems with Economy 7

Published: 3:38 PM February 12, 2015 Updated: 6:27 PM December 14, 2020

Richard Welford points out the problems with Economy 7, which is supposed to provide cheap electricity at night (Postbag, January 30).

Whilst Eastern Electricity wasn’t perfect, we didn’t have the problems caused by privatisation with its six big cartel members.

More than 70 per cent of people want the energy industry re-nationalised, including 78 per cent of UKIP voters.

Nationalised energy companies should be put under democratic workers’ control and management, with compensation paid to shareholders only on the basis of proven need.

Members of the boards of these companies should be regularly elected, subject to recall, and paid no more than the average wage of a skilled worker.

These boards should be made up of one-third appointed by the government; one-third elected from the workforce; and one-third elected from consumers and small businesses.

A nationalised energy industry would put an end to the problems with Economy 7 as outlined in Mr Welford’s letter.

JOHN SMITHEE

Member, Unite the Union

Wisbech

Via e-mail