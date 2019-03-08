A-Level results day 2019: Neale-Wade Academy students achieve 98 per cent pass rate

A-Level students at Neale-Wade Academy in March have achieved a 98 per cent pass rate this year.

Thirty three per cent of students achieved the highest A*-B - a 12 per cent year-on-year improvement.

Almost 50 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades and overall, the academy has a pass rate of 98 per cent.

More than 80 per cent of students also achieved an A-B grade for the extended project qualification.

Some of its students are expected to be accepted into Russell Group universities, such as Durham, Leeds, Warwick, York, QMU Birmingham and Nottingham.

Jason Wing, executive principal, said: "These results are a significant step forward and will enable our students to move to the next stage of their education be that an apprenticeship, employment or university. I am extremely happy with these results."

Dr Carole Spibey, head of sixth form, said: "Once again we are delighted that the hard work and effort shown by our students has been rewarded with excellent grades across both A Level and vocational subject.

"These are challenging qualifications and we are delighted that they can progress with confidence onto the next chapter in their lives. We wish them every success in their futures ahead."

Clive Bush, acting chief executive officer of The Active Learning Trust, said: "We are delighted with the achievements at Neale-Wade Academy this year.

"On behalf of the whole Trust, I would like to congratulate staff and students on their hard work and dedication in achieving such fantastic results."