A-Level students achieve ‘strong’ set of results despite changes to assessment due to Covid-19 pandemic

Students at Neale-Wade Academy in March have achieved a strong set of A-level results despite changes to assessment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those pictured are all in the same bubble. Picture: NEALE-WADE ACADEMY Archant

Students at Neale-Wade Academy in March have achieved a strong set of A-level results despite changes to assessment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year’s results were based on centre assessed grades which were then standardised by the examination boards.

Principal Jason Wing, who is retiring from the position this summer, said the majority of students achieved some fantastic results in line with the centre assessed grades.

Mr Wing added that a small number of students did not receive the expected grades and the school is working with the relevant bodies to ensure that this is rectified.

Dr Carol Spibey, assistant principal and head of sixth form, said: “The class of 2020 have taken the significant challenges of this year in their stride and achieved some excellent grades, securing places at university, while others have secured apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

“We are very proud of how they have dealt with this situation and we hope that they are now able to move on with confidence to the next steps in their lives.

“Our students have performed well across both A-level and vocational qualifications and this year many more of our students are taking up places at Russell Group universities.

“Where students’ hard work and commitment has not been reflected in their awarded grade, we will fully support them through the appeal process.”

Particular students will be celebrating their exemplary achievements, including Alex Redhead, who received A* grades in both geography and physics, A in maths and B in chemistry.

Another high achiever was Georgia Clarke, who earned an A in biology and double distinction* in BTEC sport.

Millie Clarke earned a B grade in business studies and a double distinction* in BTEC sport, while Harrison Deighton achieved A grades in both history and sociology and a C in English.

Amber Dobslaw was awarded an A in politics and B grades in psychology and sociology; Hannah Thorley received an A in media and film, and B grades in English and sociology.

Nathan Tyers received an A in business studies, a B in maths and a C in chemistry.

Stephen Chamberlain, chief executive officer at The Active Learning Trust, which runs the school, said: “I want to congratulate everyone who received their results today at Neale-Wade Academy.

“The last few months have been incredibly difficult and I know that all our teachers and parents are incredibly proud of what our young people have achieved this year despite the circumstances.”