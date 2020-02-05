Advanced search

Neale-Wade Academy in March to offer YMCA mental wellbeing app to all students and staff

PUBLISHED: 16:15 05 February 2020

Neale-Wade Academy in March to offer YMCA mental wellbeing app to all students and staff.

Neale-Wade Academy in March to offer YMCA mental wellbeing app to all students and staff. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: DARREN BAKER

©Darren Baker - stock.adobe.com

Neale-Wade Academy in March has signed up to the mental wellbeing phone app Thrive, which will give 24/7 support to students and staff.

The app, which has been created by YMCA Trinity Group, is NHS-approved and will be offered to all 1,392 students and 192 members of staff.

The Thrive app "uses clinically proven techniques to assess users' overall wellbeing and provides support tools and strategies in an engaging, entertaining format.

"It consists of a number of games and activities to assess users' wellbeing and provides strategies and exercises to build their resilience.

"The app also detects if a user is suffering with mental health issues such as anxiety or depression and signposts them to the relevant channels."

The YMCA Trinity Group said: "With 1 in 8 children having a diagnosable mental health condition, the Thrive App aims to promote resilience, detect conditions before they become too severe, improve recovery rates and signpost for further support."

Hilary Hitch, senior lead for safeguarding and mental health at Neale-Wade Academy, said: "Mental health issues in young people are reaching a breaking point and there is not enough support out there for vulnerable people.

"We hope to see use of the Thrive app at Neale-Wade Academy grow over the coming months, helping to reduce daily stresses, increasing attendance, and giving tailored support to any individual should they need it."

