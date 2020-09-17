Academy headteacher addresses online rumours of positive pupil Covid-19 cases

The headteacher of Neale-Wade Academy in March has addressed online rumours suggesting the school had positive cases of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/NealeWade Archant

An academy headteacher has released a statement after a number of online rumours suggested pupils had been sent home with suspected cases of Covid-19.

Neale-Wade Academy headteacher Graham Horn says there have been no confirmed cases at his March school despite what some are saying on social media.

Mr Horn did reveal the Active Learning Trust school had sent “a small number of students” home after they reported possible symptoms of coronavirus.

He said: “At present we are aware of no positive cases of Covid-19 at the school and we thank our students, parents and staff for remaining vigilant to potential symptoms and sharing this with us.

“We will continue to keep parents and carers updated in our weekly newsletter. Further information is also available in the school handbook.

“This month we have sent a small number of students home who have reported possible symptoms.

“We would like to reassure our school community of the precautionary measures in place at the school if a student or a member of staff reports to us with a possible symptom of Covid-19, which are often similar to those of cold and flu.

“If a report happens then the individual concerned is asked to stay at home and self-isolate for 10 days.

“They will be asked to arrange a Covid-19 test at the earliest convenience and to share the results with the school.

“Any necessary next steps to ensure the health and safety of the school community will then be taken if a test is positive.

“All these measures are in line with the latest guidance from Public Health England.”