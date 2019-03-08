Neale-Wade students go yellow in aid of charity

Pupils from Neale-Wade Academy raised nearly £150 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: STEPHANIE KERR Archant

Students from a March school raised nearly £150 as part of a fundraising day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils from the Neale-Wade Academy wrote letters, press releases, a newsletter and created posters to support the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service (EAAA) recently.

Not only that, but they took part in the 'Get up and go yellow' challenge, whereby students wore a yellow item of clothing throughout the day for a donation of £1.

Yellow cupcakes and biscuits also went on sale, with a 5-a-side tournament taking place as players wore yellow bibs to support the cause that raised a total of £148.50.

You may also want to watch:

One pupil said: "When I walked round school and saw people in yellow, it was good to think we made it happen and we might be helping someone who needs the air ambulance."

Another added: "We raised £150 for the charity and we are very proud that could save somebody's life."

Neale-Wade decided to help the EAAA after they were called to help a friend who suffered an asthma attack, before ultimately saving a pupil's and a teacher's life.

The EAAA provides helicopter emergency medical care to people all year round across the region and receives no government funding, with each mission costing around £3,000.