Neale-Wade Academy clinch gold award for young carer support

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 January 2020

Jason Wing (left), executive principal, with Hilary Hitch, senior lead for safeguarding and mental health, holding the award: Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

A secondary school in March has won gold for its work to ensure students don't miss out on an education because they are young carers.

Neale-Wade Academy received the gold award for young carer support after demonstrating that it actively works with young carers and their families to reduce caring roles for young people.

Hilary Hitch, senior leader for welfare at Neale-Wade Academy said: "I am delighted that the commitment Neale-Wade staff show to our young carers has been recognised with the young carers in schools gold award.

"It is thoroughly deserved, and we will continue to support our young carers by recognising and reducing the barriers that can impact on their school life."

The award was organised by the young carers in schools programme, which helps primary and secondary schools to improve outcomes for young carers while celebrating good practice.

A young carer at Neale-Wade said: "To me, young carers is a group where I can go and talk to someone about my worries and gather my thoughts."

Another young carer at the academy added: "Being identified as a young carer has helped me get support with homework and revision."

The academy implemented a range of initiatives to support its students, including a dedicated young carers group which takes place weekly, providing peer support and a safe space to share their experiences.

Individual tailored support was also offered by Neale-Wade to its young carers, fundraising throughout the year to support them.

Young carers are responsible for emotional, practical or physical care for a parent, sibling or other family member.

It is estimated that there are over 166,000 young carers in England, although this figure could be as many as 700,000, equivalent to one in 12 schoolchildren.

The school have extra cause for celebration after its under 13 girls team represented the Peterborough United Foundation at the EFL Girls Cup at Luton Town's training ground this week.

But despite losing on penalties in the semi-finals, principal Jason Wing tweeted: "Well done to all - great experience for a great team." Neale-Wade have announced they are hosting a big bang careers event in June.

