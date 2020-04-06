Advanced search

Chatteris netballers stay at the top of their game during coronavirus pandemic with isolation video

PUBLISHED: 12:58 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 06 April 2020

Players from Chatteris Netball Club are keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic as they took part in an isolation video. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS NETBALL CLUB

Archant

From using cats as a weight exercise to following fitness regimes in your back garden, Chatteris Netball Club know how to keep fit while in isolation.

Players have showed off what they have been getting up to as sport takes a break during the coronavirus pandemic, as they look to stay at the top of their game.

The video called ‘Foxes in isolation April 2020’, which has been viewed over 880 times since it was posted on their Facebook page yesterday (Sunday), is just one of the many activities that sports clubs across the Fens have been doing to fill the spare time.

Writing on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Chatteris Netball Club said: “Well, a little fun here, but in all seriousness Foxes you are ALL such amazingly strong women and doing this has been fun but it sooooo helps feel together whilst being apart.

“Snippets from you all to show that foxes are ‘keeping active’ whether it’s a run, a dog walk, exercising indoors or out in the garden, taking a bike or horse ride, we are all keeping fit.”

The spokesperson added: “Keep safe, keep well and know you’re all a big part of what we have here.”

To watch the video, click here.

