A new series of bite-sized courses for adults in Cambridgeshire will start later this month.

The Super Tuesdays programme targets groups who often miss out on adult education opportunities who live within easy reach of Cambridge.

Each course will provide a three-hour introduction to a specific topic including the work of William Shakespeare, politics and future technologies.

Two such three-hour sessions will run on most Tuesdays, from 10am to 1pm, and 2pm to 5pm at the University of Cambridge.

Zara Kuckelhaus, from the lifelong learning team at University's Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), said: "We know that there are some people out there who would love to study but are simply too busy, or live a certain distance from Cambridge which makes reaching us a little more complicated.

"These courses are aimed particularly at them."

The 'Super Tuesday' courses start on September 24 and run throughout the academic year 2019/20.

For the full programme, costs and details visit http://www.ice.cam.ac.uk/courses/short-courses-madingley-hall/lifelong-learning/course-subjects/tuesday-courses