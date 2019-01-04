Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wicken Fen reveal their new addition that arrived on New Year’s Day

04 January, 2019 - 08:00
A Highland calf was born at Wicken Fen on New Year’s Day. Picture: JULIA HAMMOND

A Highland calf was born at Wicken Fen on New Year’s Day. Picture: JULIA HAMMOND

JULIA HAMMOND

A special baby was born at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen Nature Reserve on New Year’s Day, rangers have revealed.

One of the reserve’s Highland cows, Anna-belle, had been pregnant for a while and her baby was expected to arrive over the Christmas break.

Ajay Tegala, grazing ranger at Wicken Fen, said: “We check all the grazing animals every day.

“On the morning of New Year’s Day we found that Anna-belle had given birth to a red bull calf.”

When the calf is one week old, he will officially be named by the ranger team. They have already decided on the name ‘Prospero’ – wishing everyone a prosperous and happy New Year.

Ajay added: “The grazing herds of Highland cattle and Konik ponies at Wicken Fen are essential to keep the landscape open and help wetland and grassland plants thrive.

“Their year round grazing allows the environment to develop naturally, creating a variety of habitats for wildlife.

“Because the cattle and ponies graze in different ways, the vegetation varies, and that means diverse species can exist on the reserve.”

The main groups of grazing animals can be seen on Baker’s and Burwell Fens.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Chatteris man charged with robbery

Chatteris man charged with robbery. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Latest from the Cambs Times

Rail price hike breaks £6000 barrier for March to Kings Cross season ticket – one of the highest fares in Europe

MEP Alex Mayer with commuters protesting the rail price hike.

Wicken Fen reveal their new addition that arrived on New Year’s Day

A Highland calf was born at Wicken Fen on New Year’s Day. Picture: JULIA HAMMOND

Two million pounds extra funding for roads across Fenland

Two million pounds extra funding for Norfolks Fen roads. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: The feelgood factor is back at March Town as they end 2018 on a high

Captain Max Mattless wins the ball for March Town during their victory against Swaffham. Picture: IAN CARTER

Greggs in March will NOT be stocking the new vegan sausage roll - it’s a trip to Peterborough instead

Greggs in March will not be selling the company’s new vegan sausage roll. Staff say they are only available in “bigger stores”. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists