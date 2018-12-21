Advanced search

New bus route for Wisbech makes it ‘even easier to travel around town’

21 December, 2018 - 15:21
FDC

A new bus route for Wisbech is said to make it “even easier to travel around the town”.

A new bus route is said to make it even easier to get around Wisbech. Picture: FDC

Changes to the Service 68, which is managed by the Fenland District Council, have brought more opportunities to its riders.

A spokesman said: “Changes have made it even easier to travel around the town, with more opportunities to use the bus to grab some groceries, meet with friends, catch a movie or enjoy some last minute Christmas shopping!”

The new route and timetable was launched in October following passenger feedback and a review of the pilot service carried out in the summer.

The changes have resulted in a more frequent service to popular stops such as Tesco and The Light Cinema on Cromwell Road and the Horsefair Bus Station.

Councillor David Oliver, the council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “Existing users have said they are really pleased with the new service and hope more and more people use it so it can keep going.”

The service operates Monday to Saturday between 9.30am and 5.35pm.

In addition to Cromwell Road businesses and the Horsefair Bus Station, the route serves the ACES Eye Clinic, the College of West Anglia, the Rosmini Centre and Queen Mary Centre, as well as residential streets such as Mount Drive, Weasenham Lane and Victoria Road.

Concessionary bus pass holders can travel on the service for free and other users can jump on for a small fare.

For more information, including timetables and fares, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/wisbechtescobus

