Company director and university lecturer amongst new police specials
A company director, university lecturer and two students are amongst the latest police specials to graduate and join Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
The eight volunteers will now begin supporting the front line from stations including Wisbech, Ely, Peterborough and Cambridge.
They were welcomed to the force by assistant chief constable Vicki Evans and sworn in by Magistrate Ian Balmer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary HQ.
A spokesperson said: “Being a Special is a great opportunity to give something back to your community while gaining professional training, skills and experience that can be used in everyday life and career progression.”
In 2020, Specials put in shifts totalling more than 45,000 hours - 4000 more than in 2019 - attended more than 2600 incidents and made or assisted 686 arrests.
“Well done to you all, such a great thing to do for your community,” said one resident.
Another added: “Congratulations to you all. I know how hard you all worked.”
“Well done everyone, you’ve all worked super hard to achieve this, proud of my best friend and brother,” said one relative.
For more on the role and how to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/3n9h6vK