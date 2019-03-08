Advanced search

28 new recruits join Cambridgeshire Constabulary

PUBLISHED: 10:25 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 05 July 2019

28 new police recruits welcomed with passing out parade. Here they are pictured with chief officers.

28 new police recruits welcomed with passing out parade. Here they are pictured with chief officers.

Archant

Policing numbers in the county have been given a boost with 28 new recruits joining the constabulary at a passing out parade.

28 new police recruits welcomed with passing out parade.

The recruits bring the total number of new officers joining the force since November to 124. Among their ranks are a former anaesthetic practitioner, an estate agent and a braille translator.

The new officers paraded in front of proud family and friends, before being inspected by chief constable Nick Dean, deputy chief constable Jane Gyford and assistant chief constable Dan Vajzovic at Cambridgeshire Constabulary headquarters in Huntingdon.

The officers will now be posted across the county as they begin their careers working hard to keep the public safe.

Mr Dean congratulated the new recruits and welcomed them to the constabulary.

In a speech at the ceremony he said: "Our role is to build trust and confidence within our communities. We are here to work alongside them in maintaining the public peace, preventing and detecting crime.

"You have promised to act with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality. These values should run through the core of everything you do; both inside and outside of work.

"The foundation of British policing has not changed in nearly 200 years. The ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval. Public trust in the police is still our bedrock - you will play an important part in building this. Every interaction you have remember you are the face of the constabulary and indeed the face of British policing.

28 new police recruits welcomed with passing out parade: Chief Constable Nick Dean.

"Congratulations - you have joined a fantastic policing family here in Cambridgeshire. Work hard, enjoy yourself, challenge yourself and become the best officer you can be."

