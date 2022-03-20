Damian Allison (left) Bill (middle) and Mark Summers (right) giving over the money for his new car. - Credit: Damian Allison

Hermes delivery driver, Bill who had his car stolen mid-delivery has been bought a new car with the help from the community.

A "kind man" Bill is known to most in the area as their local Hermes delivery man. Tragically he had his 2005 Ford Galaxy stolen on March 12 mid-delivery in Parson Drove near Wisbech.



The popular parcel delivery man was "in bits” after losing his only mode of transport in the incident, leaving him out of work

Resident, Damian Allison recognised all the hard-work Bill puts in to making sure the communities deliveries are on time and started a GoFundMe to buy him another car.

The car was found torched after it was stolen near Parsons Drive, Wisbech. - Credit: GoFundMe





In less than a week, money poured in to the GoFundMe and £1470 was given to help Bill get back to work.

Damian Allison, crowd fund creator, said: “The car had been recovered but burnt-out in front, which means he was off the road and couldn't work.

“To all the people who know him, he is the most kind and gentle man you will ever come across. "

The money has since been given over and a new car has been bought for Bill to continue delivering his parcels with a smile.