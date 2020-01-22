'I've never tasted coffee as good as mine': Award-winning Silver Oak Coffee officially opens new shop at March Station

Award-winners Silver Oak Coffee have officially opened a new shop at March Station. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant Harry Rutter/Archant

An award-winning coffee shop has officially opened a store at March Station and will be serving fresh food and drink to rail passengers six days a week.

Silver Oak Coffee - known for its popular rig at Ely Market and stall at Stamford Market - opened its doors in the Fen town on Wednesday, January 22.

The Mayor of March, Cllr Rob Skoulding, cut the ribbon before guests were invited to try the home-grown fresh coffee by husband and wife duo Bruce and Susanne Stent.

Mr Stent, of March, said: "Now we have been to a number of other markets, we've got a vehicle that does shows, and my focus now is railway stations.

"The business has gone from being a hobby to a serious business employing people who I am now responsible for and want to keep growing the business."

It all started in Bruce's garage where he built his brand from the ground up - meeting the farmers and tasting each batch of coffee that is set for his shops.

Mrs Stent said: "This is all are own recipe coffee but we also do freshly baked pastries and sausage rolls, croissants and award-winning hot chocolate.

"We also sell the beans here [the march store] too, so you can buy a pack of five beans or when you find which particular one you like you can buy bags."

Bruce and Susanne were approached by a member of the Friends of March Station group at Stamford Market who told them about the empty unit in the town.

Mrs Stent added: "When Martin of Friends of March Station heard we lived in March he said that this was becoming available and he has been instrumental in helping us get this going.

"There are lots of people really keen to keep these community stations alive."

The Silver Oak Coffee shop is open weekdays from 5.30am until 1.30pm and on Saturday they are open from 8am until 3pm.

James Taylor, portfolio manager for commercial property at Greater Anglia, said: "We were approached by Bruce and helped him open the new premises.

"I think [Silver Oak Coffee] is a great up and coming brand and it sounds to me that the local community doesn't have a lot of good coffee.

"It looks excellent and [the March shop] is of great benefit to our train passengers as well."

To find out more about Silver Oak Coffee, visit: www.silveroakcoffee.co.uk