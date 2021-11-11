The new care home Covid-19 survey will ask participants to share their experiences as well as their challenges of the pandemic over the last 12-18 months. Picture; STOCK IMAGE - Credit: Archant

A new and important care home survey has launched for members of the public to share their experiences surrounding care homes in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Healthwatch Peterborough is finding out what life is like for people living in care homes in the area.

Participants will record their challenges over the last 12-18 months and answer the question ‘what is life like now?’.

Chair, Stewart Francis, who took his first Board of Directors meeting on November 10, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on care home residents and on their friends, families and staff.

“The last 18 months have been exceptionally stressful and challenging.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s had a devastating impact on care homes across England as well as for the residents and their families.

“Despite the dedication of staff in caring for and supporting frail and vulnerable residents, the lack of communication, visiting bans, unfamiliar masks and new routines created anxiety, confusion and upset for many.

“For friends and family members not being able to visit, carrying out care duties and having physical contact with relatives really hit hard.

“Tragically, some families were not able to be with loved ones in their final days and moments meaning they didn’t get the chance to say goodbye.

Steward added: “Healthwatch acknowledges how painful this has been for many families and that it has had a traumatic and lasting impact.

“With your help, our survey will find out about life in care homes and learn how this has changed and if things are returning to ‘normal’.

“We’ll share the findings with local health and care providers so that services can be improved in the future.”

Healthwatch Peterborough CEO, Sandie Smith, said: “If you have a care home story to tell us, we’d like to hear it.

“Our care home survey aims to capture the experiences of both residents and their families.

“Whether it’s a good or bad experience, we can use your feedback to improve services for everyone.

“Anything you tell us will be anonymised and shared with the NHS and local authority care teams in our area.

“Hearing your experiences will help us prepare better for the future.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the new survey can find details here.