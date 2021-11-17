Deborah Slator (far right) with the team from the new Domino's store which has opened in Whittlesey. - Credit: Anthony Brown/Domino's

A charity that helps provide defibrillators in and around Whittlesey is set to benefit thanks to the opening of a new pizza store.

Defibrillators For All, ran by Deborah Slator, will receive £1 from every order made at Domino’s on Queen Street after it opened its doors on Tuesday, November 16.

The deal, which lasts until November 21, will donate £1 from every order such as an ‘any size medium pizza’ to the charity to mark their first week in business.

Kirat Inder Singh Toor, store manager of Domino's in Whittlesey, with wife Gurwinder. - Credit: Anthony Brown/Domino's

Kirat Inder Singh Toor, store manager, said: “In the last 24 years, I’ve tried my hand at various roles within Domino’s, so it’s a special moment for my family and I to be able to open our store.”

Deborah was on hand to cut the ribbon at the Domino’s store alongside Kirat, who wished the team luck.

The store, which has created 20 jobs in the area including delivery drivers and pizza chefs, will be open between 11am-11pm seven days a week.