Advanced search

Video

From anti-trap doors to plug sockets – inside Greater Anglia’s new trains

PUBLISHED: 15:53 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 09 June 2020

Exploring Greater Anglia�s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia

Exploring Greater Anglia�s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Anti-trap doors, plug sockets and underfloor heating are just some of the features inside Greater Anglia’s new fleet of trains operating across the region.

Exploring Greater Anglia’s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia Exploring Greater Anglia’s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia

The network is getting 111 new state-of-the-art engines from manufacturer Bombardier and they are set to enter passenger service later this year.

The trains have a range of features which aim to improve passengers’ experience of travelling by rail, as well as innovations which make them environmentally friendly.

Ian McConnell, Greater Anglia franchise and programmes director, said: “It’s been very exciting to see these new trains in action and experience all of the brilliant features which will improve our customers’ journeys.

“We’re still able to make a few minor tweaks to the design to make them as good as they can be. I’m confident that passengers will find them a big improvement on the old trains they are replacing.

Exploring Greater Anglia’s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia Exploring Greater Anglia’s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia

“We can’t wait to get these new trains into passenger service and complete our transformation of our railway with the wholescale replacement of every single train.”

Will Tanner, Bombardier UK communications director, said: “Greater Anglia have specified a cutting edge British-designed and built AVENTRA train packed with innovative passenger features.

“We are all working hard to get them into service as soon as possible.”

The trains are longer, with more seats than the trains they replace.

Exploring Greater Anglia’s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia Exploring Greater Anglia’s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia

The seats, which are not in use on any other trains in the UK, have been specially designed for Greater Anglia, to maximise comfort for the person sitting on them and improve legroom for the person sitting behind.

Many of the seats are fitted with fold-down seat-back tables, with special grooves to make it easier to prop up your phone or tablet.

The seating design leaves plenty of room for either luggage or stretched out legs. There are also overhead luggage racks for storing bags.

There are two wheelchair spaces per five-carriage train – so if two trains are coupled together to form a ten-carriage train there are four wheelchair spaces in total.

Exploring Greater Anglia’s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia Exploring Greater Anglia’s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia

There are also 48 priority seats for other less mobile passengers per five-carriage train.

The wheelchair spaces include plug and USB sockets and a small coffee table.

Better passenger information screens give clearer information in every carriage and in future could provide other useful information, such as onward travel options, as well as the normal train journey details.

There are no doors between carriages, so it is easier for passengers to walk down the train. This feature also makes some travellers feel safer.

No doors between carriages, combined with large picture windows and LED lighting, make the trains appear light and airy.

The LED lights and passenger information screens dim or brighten automatically depending on external lighting conditions – which saves energy as well as providing a more comfortable ambience for passengers.

The trains are equipped with air conditioning and they are the first in the UK to have under floor heating.

As a result, passengers sitting at the window seat have more room for their feet and legs and the heating circulates more evenly across the whole train.

Unlike many of the trains that they replace, the new trains have four bicycle spaces per five carriage train, where cyclists can secure their bikes out of other passengers’ way and without obstructing doors.

There are two toilets per five-carriage train, including one accessible toilet, and all waste is collected in tanks rather than released onto the tracks.

Every set of doors on the train has a safety feature to stop things, including bags and straps becoming trapped when doors close.

The doors automatically open a little in order to free whatever is caught in the door, but if after three attempts it’s still trapped, the doors open wide.

The trains are 40 per cent lighter than previous trains and feature regenerative braking which delivers energy back into the electrical supply network rather than wasting the energy, through heat, as is the case with conventional systems.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘Not long left’: Date Fenland barbers plans to reopen after closing due to Covid-19

Riverside Barbers in March say they plan to reopen on Saturday, July 4 after being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps/PEXELS

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘Not long left’: Date Fenland barbers plans to reopen after closing due to Covid-19

Riverside Barbers in March say they plan to reopen on Saturday, July 4 after being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps/PEXELS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Health leaders call on residents at risk of catching coronavirus to make a change

Health leaders across Cambridgeshire are calling on those with diabetes or managing their diabetes risk to change their lifestyle to help lower the risk of catching coronavirus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man who head-butted Sainsbury’s employee, 62, while armed is jailed

Scott Archer has been jailed after head-butting a 62-year-old Cambridgeshire Sainsbury’s employee while armed with a metal pole. Picture: Cambs Cops

From anti-trap doors to plug sockets – inside Greater Anglia’s new trains

Exploring Greater Anglia�s new electric commuter trains currently being tested across the network. Picture: Greater Anglia

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Cambs police show support for county’s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month

Police in Cambridgeshire have shown their support for the county�s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary LGBT
Drive 24