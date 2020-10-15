Fenland the lowest district for Covid-19 cases across four counties

Fenland has the lowest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the whole of Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The four counties have been grouped together in a newly released chart for the four counties that shows Fenland with a rate of 28.5 per 100,000 population.

This is nearly a third less than the rate for Peterborough and half the rate of neighbouring East Cambridgeshire which has 56.8 per 100,000.

However, the statistics change quickly, for in then previous week Fenland had risen to 48.1 and East Cambridgeshire was only 30.1.

And Cambridge itself doubled within a week, from 43.3 to 90.5, giving it a higher figure than Peterborough, for instance, where the rate increased marginally from 62.3 to 79.1.

In the four counties grouped together for the analysis, South Buckinghamshire is top with 123.3 cases per 100,000, double that of the week before.

The leader of Huntingdonshire District Council has said there have been “too many” examples of residents not adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

Conservative Ryan Fuller, who took over the leadership in December last year, warned of rising infection rates nationally and in Huntingdonshire at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday evening (October 14).

He also called for judgements on local lockdowns to be made on a district by district basis, rather than by county or region, with decisions “made locally”.

Speaking about the new three tier system, Cllr Fuller said both he and mayor James Palmer believe any future local lockdowns should be applied on a district by district basis.

He said: “I do not want to see another national lockdown, and nor do I want Huntingdonshire’s alert level to rise to the point that we have to endure a local lockdown. Put simply, I believe the effect of such measures on our local economy would be catastrophic.

“I discussed this with mayor Palmer this morning, and we are united in the view that local lockdowns must be considered on a district by district basis, rather than at a county or regional level. A rapidly rising number of new cases in Cambridge city, for example, cannot be allowed to plunge Huntingdonshire’s businesses into a forced closure that many of them are saying they would not be able to survive.

“It is incredibly important that any judgements are able to be made locally and take into account both the aims of protecting lives by management of the virus, and protecting livelihoods through supporting our local economy”.