New findings on Scottish soldiers' trek through the Fens to be revealed

An example of some of the new findings to be revealed. Picture: BABYLON ARTS Archant

A local heritage project will have its findings finally unveiled this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In association with The Word Garden, 'Origins' tells the story of missing Scottish soldiers whilst trekking through the Fens during the 1650s.

New research from Durham University will be presented, which is based on new historical evidence in relation to Scottish prisoners of war digging the rivers and drains that transformed the landscape and lives of the Fenland people.

The weekend programme includes a film and play based on the findings, lectures and talks by The Word Garden team and an opportunity to view the 100ft river where Scottish soldiers once walked through.

You may also want to watch:

The event takes place on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 between 10.30am - 4pm at the Welney Wetland Centre, and is free to attend.

Visitors must have a registered ticket and admission is free.

To buy tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/come-and-hear-the-word-garden-present-the-fascinating-findings-of-the-origins-nlhf-project-tickets-62974711056?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

For more information, head over to https://www.babylonarts.org.uk/projects/origins.htm.