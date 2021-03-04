Funeral director bids to reach 'highest standard possible' in new role
- Credit: Central England Co-op Funeralcare
A funeral director said she is committed to bringing “the highest standard possible” to Fenland residents as part of her new role.
Carol Goodwin has joined the Central England Co-op Funeralcare group, which runs funeral directors J. H. Landin and Son in Chatteris and George James and Son in March.
“The most important part of the job for me is to look after my families and make sure that we can help them at the hardest part of their lives,” she said.
Carol, who brings decades of experience to her new team, hopes she and her colleagues can make a change to those who approach for support in and make an imprint on her new employers.
“I want to get to make a difference to the families who give us the opportunity to look after their loved ones,” she added.
You may also want to watch:
“I am also excited to be able to bring my own personality to society and inspire my colleagues to grow and develop.”
For more information or support on a funeral plan or arrangement, call J. H. Landin & Son on 01354 760072 or George James & Son on 01354 652208.
Most Read
- 1 Nine years jail for paedophile who 'manipulated and exploited' teenage girls
- 2 Man hospitalised with serious injuries after industrial accident
- 3 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
- 4 Creative student inspired by grandfather pens first novel
- 5 Hickford blames county council's 'incompetent project management' for abandoning Manor Farm
- 6 Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs
- 7 Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
- 8 Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout
- 9 Two-car collision on A47
- 10 'We can't stand still' - co-chairman on taking Whittlesey to next level