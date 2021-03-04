Published: 4:13 PM March 4, 2021

Carol Goodwin, who has joined the Central England Co-op Funeralcare group, said she wants to make a difference to families in March and Chatteris where she will now be operating. - Credit: Central England Co-op Funeralcare

A funeral director said she is committed to bringing “the highest standard possible” to Fenland residents as part of her new role.

Carol Goodwin has joined the Central England Co-op Funeralcare group, which runs funeral directors J. H. Landin and Son in Chatteris and George James and Son in March.

“The most important part of the job for me is to look after my families and make sure that we can help them at the hardest part of their lives,” she said.

Carol, who brings decades of experience to her new team, hopes she and her colleagues can make a change to those who approach for support in and make an imprint on her new employers.

“I want to get to make a difference to the families who give us the opportunity to look after their loved ones,” she added.

“I am also excited to be able to bring my own personality to society and inspire my colleagues to grow and develop.”

For more information or support on a funeral plan or arrangement, call J. H. Landin & Son on 01354 760072 or George James & Son on 01354 652208.