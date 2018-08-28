Advanced search

Fancy starting a band in 2019? New guide launched by experts behind Ely Area Music Centre to help teenagers reach chart-topping success

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 04 January 2019

A new guide on how to start a band has been created by industry experts behind the Ely Area Music Centre. Ross Wilson. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE MUSIC

Archant

Could you be set for stardom like the Foo Fighters? A new guide on how to start a band has been created by industry experts behind Ely Area Music Centre.

The free online booklet from Cambridgeshire Music is aimed at teenagers who are armed with an instrument and a dream.

It comes after a new project to help young musicians take their music to the next level was launched in Ely at the end of September last year.

The guide gives practical advice on how to find bandmates, get organised, make the most of rehearsals and get gigs.

Ross Wilson, music development manager at Cambridgeshire Music, said: “One of the great things about being in a band, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters once said, is that: ‘You can sing a song to 85,000 people and they’ll sing it right back for 85,000 different reasons’.

“He was, of course, absolutely right. There can be few things more exhilarating than making music and using it to create a powerful, emotional connection with people you’ve never met – and maybe never will.

“Starting a band is a great way to build friendships and strengthen your musical abilities while doing something you love.

“It can also be pretty infuriating if it doesn’t go right. The idea of this guide is to give young musicians and new bands some really useful, practical advice that will help them to focus on the sheer fun of making music with friends.”

Folk-influenced acoustic artist Nick Mulvey, who will curate part of this summer’s Cambridge Folk Festival, has also contributed his own tips.

Nick attended local schools in Cambridge and benefited from percussion, piano and drum lessons with Cambridgeshire Music.

“I started my first band when I was aged 14, in year 9 at Chesterton Community College,” he said.

“It was a solid start and I loved it – and I’ve never stopped. So if you’re starting a band this year, good luck to you – and break a leg!”

Cambridgeshire Music’s School of Rock & Pop for under 18s meets weekly in Cottenham, and Soham.

For more information visit at www.cambridgeshiremusic.org.uk

The entire band guide can be downloaded at https://www.cambridgeshiremusic.org.uk/pages/discover-music/bands-and-clubs/school-of-rock-pop.html

