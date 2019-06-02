New hours for March and Wisbech Registration Offices

Changes to opening hours for customer appointments at March and Wisbech Registration Offices will be in place from tomorrow (June 3).

The new hours offer more regular customer access over the week across Fenland and have been based on statistics from the past few years and following engagement with customers.

This change, while a slightly smaller number of hours, is better tailored to when people use the service and provides the opportunity to better serve local demand across the two locations while making best use of council resources.

Ceremonies will remain as they currently are.

All registration services are offered by appointment only and times for both locations will be as follows:

March

Mon 1.30pm to 4pm

Tues 9.30am to 4pm

Weds 9.30am to 12.30pm

Thurs Closed

Fri 9.30am to 12.30pm

Wisbech

Mon 9am to 12pm

Tues Closed

Weds 1.30pm to 4pm

Thurs Closed

Fri 1.30pm to 4pm

The new hours will be kept under review to ensure they are bringing the benefits anticipated.

The quickest way for customers to book appointments to register a birth or a death, order copy certificates, submit a ceremony booking form or find general information is to go online at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk

Alternatively customers can call 0345 045 1363.