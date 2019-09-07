Advanced search

Smart new kits for new season at March Park Rangers

07 September, 2019 - 14:00
A smart new kit has been presented to the March Park Rangers U9’s for the new season. Picture: Lindsey Galley

A smart new kit has been presented to the March Park Rangers U9's for the new season. Picture: Lindsey Galley

Archant

A smart new kit has been presented to the March Park Rangers U9's for the new season.

The team are being sponsored by James and Nicola of Harrison Tractors Ltd - who also play a part in their sporting success.

They have a vested interest in the team as their eldest daughter Olivia plays for them and James is also an assistant coach.

The team say that they are very much looking forward to their second season playing in the Hunts Youth League.

You may also want to watch:

Manager Paul Galley is hoping they will build on the success they started to achieve last season.

James, Paul, assistant coach Roy Wojtowych and the team proudly showed off their new kits at a presentation organised by the Harrison's.

The team are still looking for sponsorship for tracksuit tops, jackets and hoodies.

If anyone is able to help then contact Paul on 07435566586.

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

County council goes on another buying spree snapping up a Tesco site in Cambridge for £51.4m and industrial land in Peterborough for £11.5m

Cllr Josh Schumann, chairman of the county council commercial and investment committee. He announced details of the council’s acquisition for £51.4m for the lease of a Tesco store. Picture; CAMBS CC

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

County council goes on another buying spree snapping up a Tesco site in Cambridge for £51.4m and industrial land in Peterborough for £11.5m

Cllr Josh Schumann, chairman of the county council commercial and investment committee. He announced details of the council’s acquisition for £51.4m for the lease of a Tesco store. Picture; CAMBS CC

Latest from the Cambs Times

Smart new kits for new season at March Park Rangers

A smart new kit has been presented to the March Park Rangers U9’s for the new season. Picture: Lindsey Galley

£100 boost for Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group thanks to The Ukel-Ely Group

The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group received a £100 boost thanks to The Ukel-Ely Group. Caroline Nicklinson, lead volunteer for the local parkinson’s support goup, was presented with the cheque by Rosie Holliday, representing The Ukel-Ely Group.

Boris Johnson ‘die in ditch’ comment angers mum whose daughter drowned in dyke

Charlotte Walker, 9, of Welney who died after the car she was travelling in crashed in to a Fenland dyke Picture: Submitted

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town up for the cup as they go in search of another higher-level scalp

March Town players celebrate a goal in a previous round of the FA Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER

FA Cup blog: Back on the road . . . back home in Essex

A general view of the ground at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists