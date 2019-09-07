Smart new kits for new season at March Park Rangers

A smart new kit has been presented to the March Park Rangers U9's for the new season.

The team are being sponsored by James and Nicola of Harrison Tractors Ltd - who also play a part in their sporting success.

They have a vested interest in the team as their eldest daughter Olivia plays for them and James is also an assistant coach.

The team say that they are very much looking forward to their second season playing in the Hunts Youth League.

Manager Paul Galley is hoping they will build on the success they started to achieve last season.

James, Paul, assistant coach Roy Wojtowych and the team proudly showed off their new kits at a presentation organised by the Harrison's.

The team are still looking for sponsorship for tracksuit tops, jackets and hoodies.

If anyone is able to help then contact Paul on 07435566586.