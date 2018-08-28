Advanced search

New kits and raincoats for Whittlesey Juniors FC U12’s thanks to local business

PUBLISHED: 10:30 30 December 2018

WJFC U12 REDS In their new kit and jackets

A Whittlesey Juniors FC U12 team is celebrating following the generosity of a local company in providing them with new football kits and rain jackets.

PDR Property Lawyers, who are based in Whittlesey, are long time supporters of the team and have sponsored them since they began playing football in 2011.

Team Manager, Jon Rowe, said: “The team and coaches are extremely grateful to Michelle Rickard and PDR Property Lawyers in continuing their sponsorship of the boys.

“Their generosity and commitment to supporting local grass roots football has allowed the team to turn out at matches every week representing their club and town looking incredibly smart in their new kits.

“The rain coats especially at this time of year when the weather has turned colder have been very well received by the players and coaches alike.”

