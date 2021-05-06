Gallery

Published: 12:24 PM May 6, 2021 Updated: 12:25 PM May 6, 2021

A new £1.5million Co-op store opened its doors at West End in Whittlesey on April 29, creating 12 jobs for the community.

A new £1.5million Lincolnshire Co-op food store has opened its doors in a Cambridgeshire town, creating 12 jobs for the community.

The shop, located at West End in Whittlesey, stocks goods from local producers including Fenspirits and Elgood’s Brewery, both based in Wisbech.



Its first customers were welcomed inside on Thursday, April 29 and bosses marked the occasion by making a £500 donation to two charities.

As well as cash going to Defibrillators for All and Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid, shoppers will also be raising money for Whittlesey Community First Responders.



Kim Arnold, store manager, said: “We’re enjoying welcoming our new customers inside and showing them what we have to offer.

“The feedback has been positive so far and people really seem to like the wide range of products and baked goods.”



The store stocks products from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Love Local range, which sources goods from 60 local producers, including sausages, pork pies and scotch eggs by Grasmere Farm, based in Deeping St James.



The store is open from 7am until 10pm, seven days a week.