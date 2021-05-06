Gallery
New £1.5million Co-op store opens its doors – creating 12 local jobs
- Credit: Lincolnshire Co-op
A new £1.5million Lincolnshire Co-op food store has opened its doors in a Cambridgeshire town, creating 12 jobs for the community.
The shop, located at West End in Whittlesey, stocks goods from local producers including Fenspirits and Elgood’s Brewery, both based in Wisbech.
Its first customers were welcomed inside on Thursday, April 29 and bosses marked the occasion by making a £500 donation to two charities.
As well as cash going to Defibrillators for All and Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid, shoppers will also be raising money for Whittlesey Community First Responders.
Kim Arnold, store manager, said: “We’re enjoying welcoming our new customers inside and showing them what we have to offer.
You may also want to watch:
“The feedback has been positive so far and people really seem to like the wide range of products and baked goods.”
The store stocks products from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Love Local range, which sources goods from 60 local producers, including sausages, pork pies and scotch eggs by Grasmere Farm, based in Deeping St James.
Most Read
- 1 Dogs 'whining and crying' claims kennels objector
- 2 Two appear in court for murder after victim dies from 2006 assault
- 3 Burglary tip-off unearths £1.38m cannabis 'factory'
- 4 Warner Bros spotted filming new Batman movie at Burghley House
- 5 Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
- 6 Man, 27, punched schoolchildren and women in unprovoked attack
- 7 Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride
- 8 More than 100 tune in to school’s lockdown cookery masterclass
- 9 Fenland line-up for Cambridgeshire elections
- 10 Knife wielding teenager who terrorised family jailed for seven years
The store is open from 7am until 10pm, seven days a week.