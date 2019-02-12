New logo and branding for Fenland rail partnership

It is full steam ahead for the future of community rail in Fenland after a community partnership has been relaunched with a new logo and branding.

The Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP), whose aim it is to bring communities together to improve and promote the local Hereward railway line, began a new chapter following a special relaunch event on Wednesday, February 6.

The logo and rebranding project comes almost seven years after the launch of the Hereward CRP and has been funded by CrossCountry’s Community Engagement Fund.

CRP partners Fenland District Council, and train operators CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains and Greater Anglia joined with other steering group members, volunteers and local organisations to unveil the new Hereward CRP logo and suite of new promotional materials.

They then travelled along the Hereward Line to Leicester, Cambridge, Ipswich and Norwich to share CRP information and their ideas for future development with passengers.

March-based graphic design firm, Fine Designs Ltd, was commissioned to create three logo designs and members of the public voted for their favourite via an online poll late last year.

Councillor David Oliver, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “These are really exciting times with ongoing investment in our Hereward Line stations at March, Manea and Whittlesey, so it’s great to have a new logo and brand identity for the Hereward Community Rail Partnership.

“The new logo and marketing materials will help us become more identifiable with our customers and support the work we are doing to promote rail travel in the Fens.”

Richard Gibson, CrossCountry’s head of communications, said: “A strong identity is important for any organisation wanting to be remembered by its customers, and this new logo will make it easier for everyone to recognise the benefits being delivered for rail users across Fenland.”

A new Hereward CRP website is also in the pipeline.

Councillor Virginia Bucknor, who covers the Waterlees ward in Wisbech, posed the question whether Wisbech could also be an extension of the partnership.

Campaigners have called for a rail link between Wisbech and March for years.

Cllr Bucknor said: “How many millions on consultants have already been spent considering Wisbech rail?

“Wisbech could surely be an extension of this partnership - surely?”

Find out more about the CRP at www.fenland.gov.uk/herewardcrp. Alternatively, contact 01354 654321 or email neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk for more information.